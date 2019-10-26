Search for missing Chilliwack senior with dementia comes to sad end

Body of John Pop, missing since Tuesday, was found Saturday

  • Oct. 26, 2019 2:00 p.m.
  • News

The search for a 79-year-old Chilliwack man ended tragically Saturday.

John Pop had been missing since Tuesday.

His body was discovered off Bridalwood Trail, near Chilliwack Lake Road.

Pop suffered severe Alzheimer’s and a massive search was launched following his disappearance.

He was last seen at around 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

Chilliwack Search and Rescue, RCMP and a small army of volunteers had been involved in the search.

“It is with a heavy heart that I let you all know that John has been found,” wrote Lisa Bisschop in a post on a Facebook page set up to assist search efforts. “He has passed away.”

Since news broke, condolences to Pop’s family have been pouring into the page.

Pop is the second senior with dementia to go missing in Chilliwack in the past few months. In July 86-year-old Ethal (Grace) Baranyk, wondered away from her home.

Her body was found several weeks later.

Watch theprogress.com for more information as it becomes available.

READ MORE: Missing Chilliwack man’s daughter flies in from Chicago to search

RCMP confirm body of missing Chilliwack senior found

 

