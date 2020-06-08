Multiple police and fire service agencies responded to a report of a plane crash in the Fraser River on Saturday, June 6 (Shane MacKichan/special to Langley Advance Times)

Search for missing plane in Fraser River between Langley and Maple Ridge to continue Tuesday

Specialized sonar equipment is being brought in, RCMP spokesperson says

Searchers are bringing in specialized sonar equipment to help locate a plane believed to have crashed into the Fraser River between Langley and Maple Ridge on the weekend.

Maple Ridge RCMP Const. Julie Klaussner told the Langley Advance Times the gear, to be deployed Tuesday, was being provided by an “outside agency” that she declined to identify.

Conditions have been “difficult” for searchers, Klaussner explained.

“With the spring runoff, the river is moving fast, and visibility is poor.”

Klaussner praised the lone witness who reported a small plane going into the water, saying first responders wouldn’t have known without the tip.

On Saturday, just after 1 p.m., the witness contacted Ridge Meadows RCMP to report seeing a smaller white airplane flying low above the Fraser River, going into the water and then quickly disappearing from view in the area of 287th St. and Lougheed Highway.

So far, no signs of the plane have been found in the water or on riverbanks, Klaussner said.

READ MORE: Missing plane linked to reported plane crash in Fraser River between Langley and Maple Ridge

Later on Saturday, Boundary Bay Airport in Delta reported a small plane with two persons on board was overdue, similar in size, and colour to the one spotted by the witness.

Police were told the initial flight plan submitted by the pilot did not take the plane in the vicinity of where it was apparently seen in the water.

RCMP have contacted the family of those on board the plane and advised of the situation and the on-going searches.

READ ALSO: Former Snowbird leader mourns jet crash victim

Several agencies were called in to assist in the search, including the Vancouver Police Department’s Marine Unit, which sent a vessel with sonar searching capabilities, as well as the RCMP air services helicopter, RCMP Underwater Recovery team, Abbotsford Police Department and the Langley and Maple Ridge fire departments.


dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Bashaw RCMPLangleyMaple Ridgesmall plane crash

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Big old trees almost gone forever in B.C., scientists warn

Just Posted

Search for missing plane in Fraser River between Langley and Maple Ridge to continue Tuesday

Specialized sonar equipment is being brought in, RCMP spokesperson says

Body found in Langley river

The dead body had been in the Nicomekl River for some time

Langley schools prepare for end of year report cards

Nearly 5,000 students returned when in-class instruction resumed June 1

Fire briefly closes Langley’s 56th Avenue near 216th Street

Ambulance seen leaving site with sirens activated

One-third of applications for Township cannabis stores focus on Aldergrove

Meanwhile, no one has applied to sell cannabis in Brookswood yet

B.C.’s new COVID-19 cases total 29 during the past three days

Dr. Bonnie Henry advises on upcoming tourist travel

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Thanks for helping the Aldergrove Star to continue its mission to provide trusted local news

Three RCMP officers face assault charges four years after Prince George arrest

All three Mounties are scheduled to appear in court in August

Amid anti-racism protests, Trudeau promises to push police body cameras with premiers

Prime minister said everyone should be able to feel safe calling the police

Finance Minister Carole James ‘optimistic’ about B.C.’s economic recovery

James noted more than 300,000 jobs lost in B.C. to the pandemic

First of three disciplinary hearings for Mount Polley Mine breach begins June 15

Engineers and Geoscientists British Columbia said hearings will be held via Zoom

Stray dog with duct-taped mouth eludes capture in Abbotsford

SPCA and Petsearchers involved in search for dog first spotted on June 2

All BC Ferries passengers will need to bring face masks when they travel

Rule takes effect June 15 and follows Transport Canada guideline

Pandemic reveals inequalities in who can work from home: Statistics Canada

More education and higher income increases chances of working from home successfully

Most Read