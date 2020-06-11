Search for plane in Fraser River continues five days after crash

A plane was reported seen plunging into the river between Langley and Maple Ridge

Police boats were called in to search the Fraser River after a report that a plane had crashed where the river runs between Langley and Maple Ridge (Shane MacKichan/special to Langley Advance Times)

Five days after a small plane crashed into the Fraser River officers are not confirming who was on board, according to RCMP.

“At this time we have not confirmed who was involved in the plane crash and to date the plane has not been located,” said Const. Julie Klaussner with Ridge Meadows RCMP.

The small aircraft was reported seen by a witness Saturday afternoon flying low above the Fraser River before it went into the water and disappeared from view in the area of 287th Street and Lougheed Highway, according to RCMP.

Later that same day the Boundary Bay Airport reported a small plane with two people on board was overdue.

RCMP say the overdue plane was similar in size and colour to the one seen by the witness.

“We cannot assume the plane reported as crashing into the Fraser River here in Maple Ridge [and Langley] is the same plane as the Boundary Bay plane until we find the plane itself or find evidence to support it,” Klaussner noted.

Crews brought in specialized sonar equipment that was first deployed on Tuesday, but no signs of the wreckage have been located.

“This investigation is still ongoing and the search continues for the plane,” Klaussner said Thursday morning.

