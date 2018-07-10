A 73-year old man was seen falling from athe Seven Seas Mariner cruise ship near the mouth of the Strait of Juan de Fuca.

UPDATE: Search for senior that fell from cruise ship near Victoria

JRCC and the US Coast Guard are patrolling the waters near the mouth of the Strait of Juan de Fuca

Victoria’s Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre (JRCC) and the US Coast Guard are working together to try to find a man who potentially fell from a cruise ship bound for Victoria. The ship was near Cape Flattery, around the mouth of the Strait of Juan de Fuca.

Multiple Coast Guard crews are looking for a passenger who potentially fell off of a cruise ship near Cape Flattery, around the mouth of the Strait of Juan de Fuca. (Google Maps)

A 73-year old man was reported missing when his wife woke up around 4:30 a.m. by a breeze coming from the balcony door, which was cracked open. She had last seen him at 4:00 a.m.

The USCG Pacific Northwest Twitter account originally released a statement, saying that a captain from the ship confirmed that a video showed the passenger jumping from an 8th-deck balcony at 4:15 a.m.

In an update, they have noted that there is no indication that the man jumped, or why he went overboard.

At this point, members of Victoria’s JRCC are assisting with air assets, and the US Coast Guard has crews from the Station Neah Bay, and an air crew from Air Station Port Angeles/Sector Field are searching for the man.

The cruise ship, Seven Seas Mariner, is bound for Alaska and was originally scheduled to arrive in Victoria at 1:00 p.m. today, but a revised schedule estimates it will arrive around 11:00 a.m.

More to come.

