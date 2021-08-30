Search underway for missing Langley City woman

Naomi Onotera, 40, was last seen the night of Aug. 28

Langley RCMP were searching for Langley City resident Naomi Onotera in the area of 200th Street and 50th Avenue Monday morning, Aug. 30. (Roxanne Hooper/Langley Advance Times)

Police were carrying out a door-to-door search in the area of 200th Street and 50th Avenue Monday morning, Aug. 30.

Langley RCMP said Naomi Onotera was reported missing to police by family Sunday evening.

She was last seen the night of Saturday, Aug. 28 when she left her residence in Langley City.

Naomi is described as 40 years old, 5’9” tall, 150 lbs, with long brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information that might assist in locating Naomi Onotera, is asked to call Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200.

