The Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of British Columbia (CFSEU-BC) was deployed to a South Surrey home on Saturday. (Black Press Media photo)

The Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of British Columbia (CFSEU-BC) was deployed to a South Surrey home on Saturday. (Black Press Media photo)

Search warrant executed at Surrey home part of ‘ongoing firearms investigation’

Large police presence at residence Saturday: neighbour

An hours-long police presence in one South Surrey neighbourhood Saturday night – and again Wednesday morning, according to one neighbour – was the result of a search warrant being executed by three different RCMP units.

On Saturday, the RCMP’s Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit, Uniform Gang Enforcement Team and the Lower Mainland Emergency Response Team executed a search warrant on a residence in the 16600-block of 19 Avenue, according to CFSEU spokesperson Sgt. Brenda Winpenny.

The search warrant was “in relation to an ongoing firearms investigation,” Winpenny said, noting that “as a result we are unable to comment any further at this time.”

According to a witness, police were at the South Surrey home “for about eight hours” Saturday.

“Lots of police cars with lights flashing, and I heard them on a loudspeaker,” the witness told Black Press Media.


editorial@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

B.C. gang problemRCMP

Previous story
Former ‘Myxxfest’ music festival organizer seeks $35K for alleged Abbotsford Police assault
Next story
Technical-rescue team dispatched after woman tumbles into South Surrey ravine

Just Posted

Have an opinion you’d like to share? Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or the postal service. (Black Press Media files)
LETTER: Langley resident horrified by happenings in Ukraine war

Forensic investigators returned to the home of Naomi Onotera after her husband was arrested and charged with her death on Dec. 17 last year. (Langley Advance Times files)
No bail for husband accused in Langley woman’s death

Mac Dykeman was awarded for her innovative solution to reduce stress in chicks post-hatch. She will join a two more young scientists to represent 4-H at Canada-Wide Science Fair. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Langley youth finds innovative solution to reduce stress in chicks

As ‘cliche’ as it sounds, Evan Dyce wants to use his education and his life to make a difference in the world, and he hopes the $80,000 scholarship to Simon Fraser University will aid in that. (Special to The Star)
VIDEO: Aspiring to make a difference – scholarship makes it possible