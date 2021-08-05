(Black Press Media File)

Search warrant executed in Brookswood by Canada border agency

CBSA gets involved with investigations related to the Privacy Act, agency says

Canada Border Services Agency executed a search warrant in Brookswood Wednesday morning in relation to an ongoing investigation, the agency confirmed.

Law enforcement had traffic blocked in both directions at 208th Street, between 36th and 40th Avenues, but the border agency did not provide additional details on where the search was executed.

“As this is an ongoing investigation, it would be inappropriate to comment further at this time, and the Privacy Act provides very strict parameters that prevent us from providing comment or details on specific individual cases or persons,” Jacqueline Callin, media spokesperson with the border agency told the Langley Advance Times.

Callin did, however, explain that the agency is “responsible for the enforcement of the Customs Act and conducts investigations into possible violations of the Act when there is evidence or information of a violation.”

The RCMP Lower Mainland District Emergency Response Team also responded to the scene to assist the border agency.

The result of the search warrant was not provided.

The border agency encourage anyone with information on suspicious cross-border or immigration-related activities to call the border watch line at 1-888-502-9060.

