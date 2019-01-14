Searchers scour area north of Horseshoe Bay for missing woman

The woman, from Saskatchewan, went missing Sunday night

Search and rescue team members in Lions Bay, are taking advantage of daylight to conduct an intensive search of the village, just north of Horseshoe Bay.

Team spokesman Sandro Frei says the Lions Bay crew is working with the RCMP to find a woman in her 60s who did not return home Sunday evening.

She has trouble walking, so Frei says it’s not believed she’s on the rugged trails above the village.

He says there’s also a chance she may have left the community.

That’s raising concerns because Frei says she recently moved from Saskatchewan, doesn’t know the Sea-to-Sky region well and may become disoriented.

Drivers along Highway 99 north of Horseshoe Bay are being asked to watch for a small, middle-aged woman with dark, long hair and wearing dark clothing and a down vest.

