Remi Michalowski, 39, has been identified by North Shore Rescue as the missing snowshoer caught in an avalanche on Mt. Seymour Monday, Feb 18, 2019. (Facebook photo)

Searchers return to avalanche-prone peak in Vancouver to look for snowshoer

North Shore Rescue, Canadian Avalanche Rescue Dog teams and personnel will be on Mt. Seymour

After being forced to take a break because of a snowstorm, rescuers are going to make another attempt to find a Surrey snowshoer who is missing in the backcountry of Mt. Seymour.

Remi Michalowski, 39, has been missing since Monday when an avalanche hit him and a friend while they were on an overnight trip. His friend, a 30-year-old man, was able to cling to a tree and call 911, before being rescued by search crews.

North Shore Rescue said on Facebook Wednesday that their long-line team will be waiting on stand by while Canadian Avalanche Rescue Dog teams and Avalanche Canada personnel scour the mountainside.

Search efforts were temporarily halted Tuesday as a snowstorm swept across parts of Metro Vancouver, but the weather cleared overnight.

The avalanche danger rating remains considerable. Temperatures are predicted to increase during the day, North Shore Rescue said, and risk in the area will be monitored carefully.

READ MORE: Searchers scour mountain for Surrey man caught in avalanche

With files from The Canadian Press

