Sechelt man pleads guilty to second degree murder of mother

Denise ‘Esme’ Lachance was found dead on Oct. 1, 2014 in Sechelt

Donovan Penner has pleaded guilty to second degree murder in the 2014 killing of his mother. He is set to receive his prison sentence later this month.

In a statement Tuesday, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said 67-year-old Denise ‘Esme’ Lachance was found dead on Oct. 1, 2014 in Sechelt by Sunshine Coast RCMP. Penner, 47, was later arrested and taken into custody.

He pleaded guilty on Feb. 19 during his trial in B.C. Supreme Court.

“A guilty plea in any investigation speaks to the hard work and dedication of all the agencies involved,” IHIT’s Corp. Frank Jang said.

Penner is expected to be sentenced on Feb. 26.

Previous story
Langley Township mulls new study on 208th Street widening
Next story
Abbotsford ‘not in a foreign country,’ judge chastises lawyer

Just Posted

Jacob Tremblay tells Langley film fest about playing a boy with facial differences

It was a long stay in a makeup chair, but it could have been even longer

Visiting deacon tackles religious freedom debate in Langley lecture

Dr. Andrew Bennett will be at Langley’s TWU on March 9 to address the annual Mel Smith lecture event.

Abbotsford ‘not in a foreign country,’ judge chastises lawyer

Judge addresses complaint about inconvenience of driving from Vancouver

Walking tours and drumming offer indigenous look at Langley

The Kwantlen First Nation and Fort Langley National Historic Site offer spring events.

Langley Township mulls new study on 208th Street widening

The cost may be high, warned several councillors.

UPDATED WITH VIDEO: Slippery roads didn’t deter runners in the 11th annual Fort Langley marathon

PHOTOS TOO: Most registered runners and walkers came out, despite ice from overnight snowfall.

Students head to Florida capital to press for gun law change

Young protestors are joining a grassroots movement against gun violence in the wake of last week’s school shooting in Parkland, Florida

Liberals look at use-it-or-lose-it parental leave for dads

Liberals looking at creating a use-it-or-lose-it leave for fathers, Trudeau says

Fred Rogers, America’s favourite neighbour, celebrated in 2018

The golden anniversary of America’s favorite neighbor is being celebrated with a PBS special next month

Toddler breaks leg after boot sucked into escalator at Vancouver airport

A Calgary woman is reminding parents of the dangers of escalators after her toddler’s foot was stuck in one and he broke his leg

Gone Country: Gord Bamford, Washboard Union play Surrey benefit concert this summer

Annual party in Cloverdale raises funds for cancer-related causes

Sechelt man pleads guilty to second degree murder of mother

Denise ‘Esme’ Lachance was found dead on Oct. 1, 2014 in Sechelt

Moose creates uber Canadian Olympic moment

A Calgary man shares a truly Canadian moment on Twitter of a Moose enjoying the Olympics

Lower Mainland clinic forced to close after reaching daily patient limit

Maple Ridge one of many cities ailing from shortage of physicians

Most Read