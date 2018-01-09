Second accused in $6 million fraud set for trial

A Surrey man faces a fraud charge in a decade-old case.

The second of two men charged in a multi-million dollar fraud case will go to trial next fall in New Westminster.

Kirk Roberts was charged with fraud over $5,000 for a scheme that took place while he was the controller-bookeeper of Langley-based Aggressive Roadbuilders a decade ago.

A trial has now been scheduled for three weeks beginning on Sept. 10, in New Westminster Provincial Court. Roberts opted for a trial by jury.

Roberts co-accused, Matthew Brooks, the former head of Aggressive, pleaded guilty and in October last year was sentenced to three and a half years behind bars.

Brooks admitted that in 2007 and 2008 his firm submitted falsified paperwork to Scotiabank to receive an inflated line of credit. They borrowed up to $7 million on the line of credit before the fraud was uncovered.

In the end, $6 million vanished, and Aggressive went bankrupt.

The guilty plea did not clear up the issue where all the money went, aside from references to unsuccessful investments.

During Brooks’ sentencing hearing, he blurted out that Roberts knew where the money went.

“Ask where the missing money is, and who his business partners are!” Brooks said.

• Read More: Langley roadbuilder jailed for fraud

