B.C. Liberal leadership candidate Gavin Dew (gavindew.ca)

B.C. Liberal leadership candidate Gavin Dew (gavindew.ca)

Second candidate joins B.C. Liberal leadership contest

Gavin Dew joins MLA Ellis Ross for next year’s vote

Vancouver business consultant Gavin Dew has announced his bid for the B.C. Liberal leadership, to be decided in a party vote in February 2022.

Dew ran unsuccessfully for the party in the 2017 election in Vancouver-Mt. Pleasant, which he describes as “B.C.’s staunchest NDP riding.” The seat was won by the NDP’s Melanie Mark, now tourism, arts and culture minister in the majority NDP government that was formed in the unscheduled October 2020 election.

Dew joins Skeena MLA Ellis Ross as the second declared candidate in the leadership contest. Kamloops-South Thompson MLA Todd Stone and Prince George Mackenzie MLA Mike Morris have ruled themselves out for the leadership.

In his announcement March 31, Dew described his work as founder of the Forum for Millennial Leadership, a non-partisan organization to encourage a younger generation of leaders. He referred to Premier John Horgan’s remarks on Monday, where Horgan announced new COVID-19 restrictions and told people aged 20 to 39, “don’t blow it for the rest of us.”

“The premier’s tone-deaf remarks this week show the need for a leader who respects young people, understands the complex issues they are facing, and doesn’t play generational politics to score political points,” Dew said.

Dew’s bid for the leadership is endorsed by Matt Toner, former deputy leader of the B.C. Green Party, and retired West Vancouver B.C. Liberal MLA Ralph Sultan, a former engineer and bank executive.

Prince George-Valemount MLA Shirley Bond is interim leader of the B.C. Liberals, official opposition in the legislature, until a new leader is selected in a party vote early next year.

RELATED: Skeena MLA Ellis Ross first to declare for leadership

RELATED: B.C. Liberals must pick new leader by next February

RELATED: Party considers name change before the next election

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureBC politics

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Langley man, saved from hypothermia, searching for his rescuers
Next story
Big White mulls lease termination after large party at restaurant despite COVID-19 rules

Just Posted

LOSC members worked out at the Aldergrove outdoor pool on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. (Langley Advance Times file)
Rec centres, churches see impacts from new COVID restrictions in Langley

Swimming is expected to continue at Langley pools

Firefighters were dispatched to a Willoughby home at 86th Avenue and 205B Street just before 1 a.m. on Wednesday, March 31, 2021. (Andy Hewitson/Special to Langley Advance Times)
20 firefighters battle overnight Willoughby house fire that spread to neighbouring home

No injuries were reported, a cause is not yet known

The Pacific Junior Hockey League has decided to cancel the rest of the 2020-‘21 season, a move the Aldergrove Kodiaks coach called ‘unfortunate’ (Jody Harris file photo)
PJHL decision to cancel season called ‘unfortunate’ by Aldergrove Kodiaks coach

Team was in first place in its cohort when the announcement was made

About 15 minutes after this photo was taken with his dog Chiu Chiu on the Fraser River near Derby Reach Park on Thursday, Langley Meadows resident Ruming Jiang ended up in the chilly water. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Langley man, saved from hypothermia, searching for his rescuers

Langley Meadows resident Ruming Jiang wants to say thanks

Karina Marinez, owner of Tacoholic, is one local restaurant owner facing a total shutdown of indoor dining again due to the new “circuit breaker” lockdown. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times) Karina Marinez, owner of Tacoholic, is one local restaurant owner facing a total shutdown of indoor dining again due to the new “circuit breaker” lockdown. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
Langley restaurants face tough April during COVID-19 “circuit breaker”

Local restaurant owners are dealing with a second shutdown of indoor dining

A Vancouver man is facing charges after a video of him using a bike to hit an anti-masker’s car was posted to social media on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. (Reddit)
VIDEO: Assault charges recommended after Vancouver cyclist confronts anti-masker

Anti-masker was part of convoy in Vancouver on March 27

Ski village at Big White Ski Resort. (Contributed)
Big White mulls lease termination after large party at restaurant despite COVID-19 rules

The ski resort has fired two of its staff members

A rescued crow rests in a bucket after Surrey firefighters helped the bird, which was stuck in tree branches in the Whalley area. (Photo: facebook.com/SurreyFireFightersAssociationIAFFLocal1271)
PHOTOS: Surrey firefighters crow about ‘rare’ bird rescue

‘The crow presented a unique opportunity for crews to conduct a tactical training’

Josh Yeung has created a variety of BC Ferries models for the various ships in the fleet, with the goal ultimately to work for the corporation. Photo submitted
Building a replica towards his future

Grade 11 student creates ferry models from memory, photographs

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Horsefly fire captain Ben Morhart died tragically in an avalanche Monday after a cornice gave way. (HVFD photo)
‘He was our Superman’: Horsefly fire department, community grieves loss of avalanche victim

Ben Morhart was 37

Maple Ridge firefighters were called to a house fire in the 11900 block of Stephens Street on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 around 9 p.m., where they discovered a woman and her dog deceased in the home. (Curtis Kreklau/Special to The News)
VIDEO: Woman and dog found dead after Maple Ridge house fire

RCMP are investigating

A view of the West Coast Trail near Nitinat Lake. (David Enstrom - Wikipedia Commons)
B.C.’s iconic West Coast Trail to re-open to visitors in June 2021

Trail has been closed since early 2020 to due COVID-19 concerns

B.C. Liberal leadership candidate Gavin Dew (gavindew.ca)
Second candidate joins B.C. Liberal leadership contest

Gavin Dew joins MLA Ellis Ross for next year’s vote

Most Read