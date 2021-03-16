Second Langley City bridge goes in for some work

A 30-metre pedestrian bridge near 208th Street was lifted out by a crane and transported to a shop where old lead-based paint can be safely stripped off (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Langley City crews have removed a second pedestrian bridge for renovation work.

The 30-metre pedestrian bridge near 208th Street was lifted out by a crane and transported to a shop where old lead-based paint can be safely stripped off away from the fish-bearing Nicomekl River that runs underneath it and the deck can be rebuilt.

It was the latest removal of a pedestrian bridge for remediation following the same treatment given another 40-year old pedestrian bridge across the Nicomekl earlier this year, which was removed for sandblasting, repainting and re-decking, then returned.

Langley City Director of Engineering, Parks and Environment Rick Bomhof said that the first bridge was in “excellent structural condition” during a report to City council on March 8.

The second bridge is expected to be back in place in about five weeks, Bomhof estimated.

Paint is not an issue with newer Langley City pedestrian bridges, such the two that replaced a pair of wooden walking structures in 2018, which don’t require repainting and won’t have to be removed in years to come.

A view of the first redone pedestrian bridge that is now back in position, having been sandblasted, repainted, and re-decked (Special to Langley Advance Times)