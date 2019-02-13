Second measles case confirmed in Vancouver

Measles is most dangerous for young children. (Wikicommons media)

Coastal Health says the case was ‘acquired locally’

A second case of the measles this month has been confirmed in Vancouver.

Vancouver Coastal Health provided few further details, but said Wednesday the second case was acquired locally, while the first case was acquired abroad.

“VCH has notified people who were in contact with the case, and urged under-vaccinated or unvaccinated individuals among them to be immunized,” a statement on its website read.

Measles symptoms include fever, cough, runny nose, and red eyes, followed by a rash a few days later that starts on the face and spreads to the chest. It is a highly infectious disease.

A measles outbreak in Washington State and Oregon this winter has sickened 56 people so far.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter