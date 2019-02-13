Second measles case confirmed in Vancouver

Coastal Health says the case was ‘acquired locally’

Measles is most dangerous for young children. (Wikicommons media)

A second case of the measles this month has been confirmed in Vancouver.

Vancouver Coastal Health provided few further details, but said Wednesday the second case was acquired locally, while the first case was acquired abroad.

“VCH has notified people who were in contact with the case, and urged under-vaccinated or unvaccinated individuals among them to be immunized,” a statement on its website read.

Measles symptoms include fever, cough, runny nose, and red eyes, followed by a rash a few days later that starts on the face and spreads to the chest. It is a highly infectious disease.

A measles outbreak in Washington State and Oregon this winter has sickened 56 people so far.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Eighth annual Moose Hide Campaign marches through Victoria
Next story
Federal infrastructure minister talks Highway 1 widening in Fraser Valley

Just Posted

McCulley keen to play for Thunder in Langley

The former Junior Shamrock was chosen in the first round of the WLA draft.

Aldergrove fire false alarm: ‘just smoke from the crematorium’

Reports of a structure fire at Station Road and Fraser Highway were called in Wednesday afternoon.

WATCH: Kwantlen artist unveils ‘highlight’ of his career at Ruskin Dam

Kwantlen artist Brandon Gabriel designed six panels that adorn the Ruskin Dam.

WATCH: Langley principal raps snow day song

School is now open, but Langley’s Kendra Simonetto rapped a snow day song during the closures.

Langley chamber launches ‘modern’ website; plans 2019 events

The Greater Langley Chamber of Commerce has a new, user-friendly, and informational website.

Trudeau faces critics inside and outside party as Wilson-Raybould scandal swirls

Prime Minister denies anything wrong occurred

B.C. MLA should step down from ride hailing committee, opposition says

Ravi Kahlon says his father’s taxi licence in Victoria isn’t a conflict

B.C. organ donors who tested positive for fentanyl up 26%

Donors who tested positive for the drug increased by nearly a quarter in 2018

Second measles case confirmed in Vancouver

Coastal Health says the case was ‘acquired locally’

Federal infrastructure minister talks Highway 1 widening in Fraser Valley

Dollars are allocated from Ottawa but it’s up to Victoria to prioritize

High-speed rail from Seattle vision sees Surrey as end of the line

“Where it should be located,’ Surrey mayor says, ‘I don’t have a preference at this early stage’

Eighth annual Moose Hide Campaign marches through Victoria

This year’s event kicks off a new education initiative with videos and lesson plans for students

Elderly dog ‘Ernie’ on the mend after ingesting THC, cocaine

The BC SPCA says it’s unclear how the drugs ended up in the chocolate Labrador’s system

‘Laws of physics apply to everybody’: RCMP warn drivers as winter hits B.C.

ICBC reports crashes are up 44% in parts of the province

Most Read