Second snowfall warning issued for Coquihalla Highway

Another 20 cm of snow is expected to fall by early Friday

Another snowfall warning has been issued for the Coquihalla Highway (Photo courtesy of Drive BC)

A second snowfall warning has been issued by Environment Canada in less than 36 hours for the Coquihalla Highway between Hope and Merritt.

Approximately 20 centimetres of snow is expected to fall by early Friday as a weather system passes through the region.

With the colder temperatures, snow levels are expected to remain near valley bottoms except near Hope, where rain is expected.

The Coquihalla has received approximately 25 cm since Wednesday morning, when an initial snowfall warning was issued for the mountain pass.

For up-to-date road conditions around the province, you can visit Drive BC’s website.

