Police and paramedics load a man into an ambulance in Surrey Tuesday (April 11) after he was stabbed on a Coast Mountain bus in the 9900-block of King George Boulevard at about 9:30 p.m. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)

Second stabbing in as many weeks on Surrey transit bus

Man critically injured during attack on a bus not far from King George skytrain station

RCMP in Surrey say a man has life-threatening injuries after he was stabbed while aboard a transit bus in the city.

Police say it happened just before 9:30 Tuesday night.

Investigators say the victim and his attacker had some sort of altercation while on the bus, not far from the King George SkyTrain station.

Police are still seeking witnesses but say it appears the stabbing is not related to Metro Vancouver’s ongoing gang conflict.

No arrests have been made.

The attack is the second similar stabbing in as many weeks aboard a transit bus in Surrey, although the first victim, whose throat was slashed on April 1, is now recovering at home.

READ MORE: Victim of alleged terrorist attack on Surrey bus had no idea of motive: brother-in-law

READ MORE: Person stabbed at New Westminster SkyTrain station, police looking for 3 suspects

BC TransitPoliceSurrey

Previous story
Transportation Safety Board investigating train derailment in Coquitlam
Next story
B.C. students provide free English lessons to Ukrainian refugees

