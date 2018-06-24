Second term sought for Langley school trustee

David Tod wants to be re-elected to the board of education when voters go to the polls in October.

An educator, David Tod, has announced he is running for a second term as a school trustee in Langley Township.

Tod has lived in Langley since 2002, residing in the Willoughby area.

As a father of four and employed for more than 34 years in education, Tod has experienced the education system as both a parent and an employee.

He has taught in multi-grade settings, as a physical education teacher, an elementary school counsellor, and for the past six years as a learning support teacher.

In making the announcement on Saturday, he said he has first-hand knowledge of “what is required to successfully navigate a child through the education system, especially those who experience difficulties with their learning.”

David has prioritized engagement with the school district stakeholders (DPAC, parents, staff, district leadership, and students) in his first term. And listening to their concerns and hopes, Tod said he has “acted decisively” at the board level on several key issues including the right sizing of Langley Secondary School, the building of the new R.E. Mountain Secondary, and the expansion of elementary spaces in Willoughby.

“Langley School District’s strengths are the students, staff and parents who make it the dynamic organization it currently is,” said Tod.

His claimed his top three priorities for the new term will be to advocate for capital funding for new schools, revitalize relationships with parents, staff, students, and First Nations, and ensure that the new education funding model is fair for the Langley school district – “especially for our students with exceptional needs.”

During the past four years, he has served on several committees including the youth advisory committee (Township), the parks, recreation, environment, and culture (City of Langley) and the standing school board committees of finance and facilities, education committee, and strategic planning. He has also held the position of on-call firefighter with the Township of Langley, volunteered at the 2010 BC Summer Games, and coached Langley youth soccer.