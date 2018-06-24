Second term sought for Langley school trustee

David Tod wants to be re-elected to the board of education when voters go to the polls in October.

An educator, David Tod, has announced he is running for a second term as a school trustee in Langley Township.

Tod has lived in Langley since 2002, residing in the Willoughby area.

As a father of four and employed for more than 34 years in education, Tod has experienced the education system as both a parent and an employee.

He has taught in multi-grade settings, as a physical education teacher, an elementary school counsellor, and for the past six years as a learning support teacher.

In making the announcement on Saturday, he said he has first-hand knowledge of “what is required to successfully navigate a child through the education system, especially those who experience difficulties with their learning.”

David has prioritized engagement with the school district stakeholders (DPAC, parents, staff, district leadership, and students) in his first term. And listening to their concerns and hopes, Tod said he has “acted decisively” at the board level on several key issues including the right sizing of Langley Secondary School, the building of the new R.E. Mountain Secondary, and the expansion of elementary spaces in Willoughby.

“Langley School District’s strengths are the students, staff and parents who make it the dynamic organization it currently is,” said Tod.

His claimed his top three priorities for the new term will be to advocate for capital funding for new schools, revitalize relationships with parents, staff, students, and First Nations, and ensure that the new education funding model is fair for the Langley school district – “especially for our students with exceptional needs.”

During the past four years, he has served on several committees including the youth advisory committee (Township), the parks, recreation, environment, and culture (City of Langley) and the standing school board committees of finance and facilities, education committee, and strategic planning. He has also held the position of on-call firefighter with the Township of Langley, volunteered at the 2010 BC Summer Games, and coached Langley youth soccer.

Previous story
VIDEO: Plane crashes in Langley farm field (Updated)
Next story
Canadian Syrian children’s choir not to attend festival over fears about U.S. travel

Just Posted

Second term sought for Langley school trustee

David Tod wants to be re-elected to the board of education when voters go to the polls in October.

Man shot dead in Clayton area of Surrey, witnesses sought by police

It happened in the 18200-block of 67A Avenue

VIDEO: Plane crashes in Langley farm field (Updated)

Two men in single-engine plane told RCMP they lost power shortly after takeoff

VIDEO: National Indigenous People’s Day in Langley City spotlights First Nations, Metis and Inuit cultures

The annual event continues to grow in popularity each year.

Moms of those killed by illicit opioids take to B.C. Legislature in call for action

Moms Stop the Harm, a nationwide network of families who have lost loved ones to overdoses rally

VIDEO: Canadian toddler caught practising hockey skills in crib

Eli Graveline is getting praise from far and wide as the internet freaks out of cute throwback video

Vancouver shuts down Downtown Eastside residence due to ‘deplorable negligence’

The Regent Hotel is in ‘horrific condition’

Canadian Syrian children’s choir not to attend festival over fears about U.S. travel

Many kids are recent immigrants from countries covered by Trump travel ban

B.C. teacher ends Jeopardy! winning streak, taking home US$69,000

Ali Hasan, from New Westminster, has been gaining fans as a “one-man invasion,” says Alex Trebek

1 man in critical condition after ‘serious’ stabbing in Downtown Eastside: police

Vancouver police say there was an altercation and stabbing appears targeted

Jett Woo highlights 5 Canucks choices on Day 2 of NHL entry draft

WHL star out of Moose Jaw tabbed in Round 2

Seal pup rescued near White Rock pier

Animal was moving and “barking” when rescue crews arrived

In a matter of hours, women in Saudi Arabia will be allowed to drive

Change was announced as a royal decree in 2017 by Crown Prince Mohammen bin Salman

Feds announce measures to protect endangered whale species

Canada’s Whale Initiative is part of the federal government’s $1.5 billion Ocean Protection Plan

Most Read