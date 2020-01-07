Sections of the Coquihalla Highway will be temporarily closed between Hope and Merritt on Wednesday (file photo)

Sections of Coquihalla Highway to be closed on Wednesday between Hope and Merritt

The highway will be closed from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. due to avalanche control

Sections of the Coquihalla Highway between Hope and Merritt will be temporarily closed on Wednesday for avalanche control, according to the B.C. government.

The closure will occur from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will target areas south of the Great Bear Snowshed to north of the Coquihalla summit.

READ MORE: Northbound lanes of Coquihalla Highway closed between Hope and Merritt

The provincial government said avalanche control will occur via helicopter and will attempt to reduce the overall depth of snowpack above the highway.

While the highway is expected to reopen by 3 p.m., the B.C. government said delays could occur depending on weather.

For more information on the road closure, you can visit B.C. government’s website.

@connortrembley
connor.trembley@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Experts say climate change is driving up the risk of wildfires in Canada

Just Posted

Future of Operation Red Nose in Surrey-Langley rests in the hands of volunteers

Langley Minor Hockey Association arranged 405 rides with the help of 290 volunteers during campaign

Langley New Year’s baby named after his great granddads

New born arrived to first time parents

WEATHER: Rain and wind in the forecast for Langley

A break in the wet weather is expected late Tuesday

Gratitude summit on hold in Langley

Inaugural appreciation conference scheduled at Cascades Casino on Friday has been postponed

Former Langley Fine Arts student is a rising singer-songwriter superstar in India

Avkash Mann’s new single ‘Dreams’ hit two million views heading into New Year

VIDEO: How to help the animals affected by Australia’s wildfires

Fire burning all across the country, with animals and people at risk

Sections of Coquihalla Highway to be closed on Wednesday between Hope and Merritt

The highway will be closed from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. due to avalanche control

One person dead in multi-vehicle crash on Highway 1 near Golden

Four vehicles were involved in the crash

Two B.C. cities crack top 25 most bedbug-infested cities in Canada

Orkin Canada has released cities with the most bed bugs in 2019

B.C. artist creates special Haida emojis in new phone app

Jaalen Edenshaw say it is one small step to keeping culture and language alive on Haida Gwaii

Dog killed in fall from Vancouver highrise, sparking SPCA probe

Australian Shepherd died on impact

Surrey woman, 85, gets her stolen stroller back

Seems whoever took 85-year-old Su Zhen Luo’s treasured ride grew a conscience and returned it

Insurance skyrockets 780% for Abbotsford condo owners

Strata president says government needs to step in to investigate

Fears of killer robots, metal trees found in B.C. man’s 1999 time capsule

Family, friends reacquaint themselves with items tucked away before Y2K scare

Most Read