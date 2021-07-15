A screenshot of a video that shows Kelowna man Bruce Orydzuk uttering racist insults to a security guard outside of the Trinity Church COVID-19 immunization clinic on July 13. (Infotel.ca)

A screenshot of a video that shows Kelowna man Bruce Orydzuk uttering racist insults to a security guard outside of the Trinity Church COVID-19 immunization clinic on July 13. (Infotel.ca)

Security guard attacked by man in racist tirade outside Kelowna COVID vaccine clinic

Premier John Horgan has called out the racist incident

WARNING: This story contains details some may find offensive.

A video of a man hurling racist insults towards a Sikh security guard outside of a Kelowna COVID-19 vaccine clinic earlier this week has garnered the attention of B.C. Premier John Horgan.

Video taken by Infotel on Tuesday (July 13) shows the man — who has been identified as Bruce Orydzuk, a well-known protestor in the community — with 10 others protesting outside of the Trinity Church COVID-19 immunization clinic. Orydzuk is seen carrying a sign that reads: “You are about to take part in a medical experiment with uninformed consequences, do you have informed consent on injury and death numbers?”

Video taken by the protesters, posted on an online video forum, shows a security guard asking the group to move along. That’s when the Orydzuk’s goes on his tirade, repeatedly telling the guard that “he is not a Canadian” and to “go back to your country.”

The security guard can be heard telling Orydzuk that he is in Canada on a work permit and that he is not going back.

On Twitter, Premier Horgan described Orydzuk’s behaviour as vile and racist.

“If this is how you treat people, you are the problem. Racism is a scourge and we must stand together against it to build a better province,” said Horgan.

Similarly, Kelowna city councillor Mohini Singh described the video on Wednesday as “horrible, horrible, horrible.”

“…When will this end? The security guard was just doing his job,” Singh wrote on Facebook.

Kelowna Capital News has reached out to RCMP for further details, who appeared to be at the clinic during this time.

Mayor Colin Basran and councillor Singh have also been requested to comment.

