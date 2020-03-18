The National Film Board of Canada is reminding Canada of its vast library of films and short films available for free online during the age of social distancing. (Photo submitted)

Self-isolating? National Film Board of Canada has over 4,000 free films online

A wide range of documentaries, animated films and short films are all on NFB.ca

While most of the country’s movie theatres may be closed and the government is telling people to stay home due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the National Film Board of Canada (NFB) is reminding Canadians of the 4,000 titles available for free on their website.

The NFB’s website https://www.nfb.ca/ offers a wide range of short and feature-length films. From animation, documentary to fiction, there’s a little something for everyone, for free, on their site.

Read More: Esk’etemc students embrace chance to create short film with William Belleau

In fact, the NFB has added a few new films to the site this week including:

The Great List of Everything, an animated webseries by comic book artists Cathon Boudreau and Iris Boudreau, as well as Francis Papillon.

Ramaillages (Gatherings), a documentary series by Moïse Marcoux-Chabot.

Stories Are in Our Bones, a documentary short by Janine Windolph.

Lucien’s Happiness, a documentary short by Nathalie Hébert.

The Artisans, a documentary feature by Daniel Léger.

The NFB frequently adds new movies to their roster and encourages Canadians to come back and check out their upcoming release which includes the documentary Where the Land Ends by Loïc Darses and Ice Breakers a documentary short by Sandi Rankaduwa.

The NFB is also taking part in in this year’s International Festival of Films on Art, which is being presented online. Three of the NFB’s production will be featured beginning Wednesday, March 18 until midnight on Sunday, March 29 via https://www.artfifa.com/en.


Arts and Entertainment

