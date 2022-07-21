A truck carrying an excavator has struck an overpass on Highway 99 at 112 Street in Delta. (Shane MacKichan photo)

Semi carrying excavator strikes overpass on Highway 99 at 112 Street

An investigation has determined only minor damage to the overpass

Another day, another overpass struck by a truck in the Lower Mainland.

Delta Police are currently on scene assisting the Deas Island RCMP Freeway Patrol after a truck carrying an excavator struck the overpass at Highway 99 and 112 Street.

Police say the initial investigation has determined minor damage to the overpass. However, one lane is closed while emergency crews await a tow truck.

Damage to the overpass appears to be minimal. (Shane MacKichan photo)

Traffic is backed up both north and southbound on Highway 99.

This is the ninth strike in 12 months for the region. When a different truck struck an overpass in Langley on Monday (July 18), Black Press Media was told by the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure that all eight of the previous strikes were caused by transport trucks carrying over-height loads and striking overhead bridges.

There has been no statement related to the strike in Delta today.

The ministry released a list of B.C. carriers who have had their safety certificates cancelled for cause, showing 10 were cancelled between July 15, 2019 and July 15 of this year.

READ MORE: Eight and counting: another overpass hit by a truck

More to come…

