A semi-truck caught fire on the Port Mann Bridge on Tuesday, Oct. 9. (Photo: Twitter@craigerburg20)

Semi truck catches fire on Port Mann Bridge

The incident snarled traffic along the crossing Tuesday morning

A semi truck caught fire on the Port Mann Bridge Tuesday morning, snarling traffic along the crossing.

It happened heading westbound, some time before 9:30 a.m.

For a short time, the bridge was closed to traffic in both directions, according to DriveBC.

At approximately 9:40 a.m., Drive BC reported that eastbound traffic was open, and that at least one lane is getting by heading westbound.

Drivers are told to expect delays.

 

