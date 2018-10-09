Semi truck catches fire on Port Mann Bridge

The incident snarled traffic along the crossing Tuesday morning

A semi-truck caught fire on the Port Mann Bridge on Tuesday, Oct. 9. (Photo: Twitter@craigerburg20)

A semi truck caught fire on the Port Mann Bridge Tuesday morning, snarling traffic along the crossing.

It happened heading westbound, some time before 9:30 a.m.

For a short time, the bridge was closed to traffic in both directions, according to DriveBC.

At approximately 9:40 a.m., Drive BC reported that eastbound traffic was open, and that at least one lane is getting by heading westbound.

Drivers are told to expect delays.

UPDATE – #BCHwy1 – vehicle fire westbound on the #PortMannBridge at mid-span. The WB HOV lane is getting by in the #Coquitlam lanes. Thru lanes are open, EB traffic is open. SurreyBC — Drive BC (@DriveBC) October 9, 2018