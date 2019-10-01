Soo Kyung Bae was last seen on Monday around noon in Langley’s Willoughby neighbourhood.

Senior missing since Monday in North Langley

Soo Kyung Bae took no cash and speaks no English

A 79-year-0ld man is missing in Langley and speaks only Korean, RCMP say.

Senior citizen Soo Kyung Bae is believed to have left his Willoughby-area home on Monday, Sept. 30 between noon and 1 p.m., said Cpl. Holly Largy, spokesperson for the Langley RCMP.

Soo Kyung is 5 ft. 5 in., 150 pounds, with grey hair and brown eyes. He wears gold framed glasses and walks with a limp.

His absence is out of character, Largy said.

Soo Kyung is not believed to have taken any money with him, and he is not known to use public transit.

Anyone with information about Soo Kyung’s whereabouts or a tip that could help locate him is urged to call the Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200.

Previous story
Vancouver hotel sues striking employees for ‘intolerable’ noise
Next story
Dogs now allowed on White Rock’s promenade

Just Posted

Senior missing since Monday in North Langley

Soo Kyung Bae took no cash and speaks no English

Former Langley-based Spartan Nick Perugini named to hall of fame

Men’s soccer star is fourth Trinity Western University student-athlete honoured

VIDEO: Wheels of Times roll at CN station in Fort Langley

Performers re-enact real-life people from different eras

VIDEO: Langley School District shares what students learn on Orange Shirt Day

Orange Shirt Day is an effort to raise awareness about the residential school system

B.C. husband and wife duo to play Langley’s Bez Arts Hub

Jeremy and Sheree Eisenhauer take the stage, Oct 11, for a night of music and storytelling

PHOTOS: Trailer likely saved Alberta man’s life in eight-vehicle highway crash

Collision on Highway 11 tied up traffic for hours

VIDEO: Driver’s rail crossing stunt caught on camera during Railway Safety Week

Failing to stop at a railway crossing can net you a $109 fine

Judge ‘bewildered’ that escaped Vancouver Island inmate was in a minimum security prison

Zachary Armitage, 30, pleaded guilty to escape from lawful custody and awaits sentencing

B.C. senior’s $368 ticket for cellphone in cupholder sparks debate

Woman had both hands on the wheel and was not using her phone

Dogs now allowed on White Rock’s promenade

Pilot project will allow dogs on promenade until March 31

Injured woman rescued from B.C. trail after group leaves her behind

North Shore Rescue in Vancouver says it is ‘extremely concerning’

Liberal Party salmon farm pledge ‘destructive,’ industry group says

Justin Trudeau platform calls for ‘closed containment’ by 2025

Mother, young children struck while crossing street near Surrey City Hall

Surrey RCMP say the mother and her two daughters were taken to hospital with minor injuries

Vancouver hotel sues striking employees for ‘intolerable’ noise

Union has been picketing since Sept. 19

Most Read