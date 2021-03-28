Seniors ages 73+ can now book COVID vaccine appointments in Fraser Health, Vancouver Coastal

Seniors born in 1948 or earlier can now book COVID-19 vaccine appointments if they live in Vancouver Coastal Health or Fraser Health.
The province opened up new availability for seniors ages 73 and up in the two Lower Mainland health authorities on Sunday (March 28). Both have been hard hit by the pandemic, especially Fraser Health.
There is no information currently on vaccine bookings for people aged 73 and up in B.C.’s three other health authorities. Indigenous peoples aged 55 and up (born in 1966) or Indigenous elders can also continue to book.
In the following parts of Vancouver Coastal, seniors aged 70 and up (born in 1951) can book their appointment on Sunday: Sunshine Coast, Powell River, Whistler, Squamish, Pemberton and Bowen Island.
People deemed extremely clinically vulnerable should have already, or will soon, receive letters from the health ministry inviting them to make an appointment starting Monday.
Here’s how to book in Fraser Health.
- Book online at Fraserhealth.ca/vaccinebooking
- Call 1-855-755-2455 starting at noon on Sunday, March 28
Here’s how to book for Vancouver Coastal Health:
- Call 1-877-587-5767 starting at noon on Sunday, March 28
