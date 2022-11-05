Seniors residence going up at former Aldergrove ice arena site

A new seniors residence is taking shape on the former Aldergrove Community Ice Arena site in the 2900-block of 272nd Street.
A project of the Burnaby-based Willingdon Care Centre Ltd., the four-storey structure, with accommodation for more than 200 residents, is expected to be complete late next year.
Built with fireproof pre-made metal panels on a reinforced concrete foundation, the building will include 75 assisted and supportive living suites, including 10 two-bedroom units, and will also have eight “neighbourhoods” of 15 residents each for people in long term care, along with underground parking for staff and visitors.
A report to Township council shows the arena site and two adjoining residential properties were purchased by Willingdon Care Centre Ltd. in April of 2018.
READ ALSO: Aldergrove arena comes crashing down
The 45-year-old Aldergrove Community Ice Arena at the site was demolished in December of 2018, shortly after a new arena opened at the Aldergrove Credit Union Community Centre at at 27032 Fraser Hwy., featuring an NHL-sized ice surface, with 500 seats, a heated ground floor viewing area, LED lighting, and a media booth.
READ ALSO: Arena opens at Aldergrove Credit Union Community Centre
Have a story tip? Email: dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.