Seniors residence going up at former Aldergrove ice arena site

A new seniors residence is taking shape on the former Aldergrove Community Ice Arena site in the 2900-block of 272nd Street.

A project of the Burnaby-based Willingdon Care Centre Ltd., the four-storey structure, with accommodation for more than 200 residents, is expected to be complete late next year.

On Oct. 19, an excavator was working at the site of the Willingdon Care Centre Ltd. seniors residence going up at the 272nd Street site where the Aldergrove Ice Arena used to stand. It is expected to be completed late in 2023 (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Built with fireproof pre-made metal panels on a reinforced concrete foundation, the building will include 75 assisted and supportive living suites, including 10 two-bedroom units, and will also have eight “neighbourhoods” of 15 residents each for people in long term care, along with underground parking for staff and visitors.

A report to Township council shows the arena site and two adjoining residential properties were purchased by Willingdon Care Centre Ltd. in April of 2018.

The 45-year-old Aldergrove Community Ice Arena at the site was demolished in December of 2018, shortly after a new arena opened at the Aldergrove Credit Union Community Centre at at 27032 Fraser Hwy., featuring an NHL-sized ice surface, with 500 seats, a heated ground floor viewing area, LED lighting, and a media booth.

