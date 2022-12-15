A statue of justice outside of the New Westminster courthouse. (Black Press Media files)

A statue of justice outside of the New Westminster courthouse. (Black Press Media files)

Sentencing hearing for Langley triple-murderer begins Friday

Kia Ebrahimian has pleaded guilty to killing his mother, brother, and step-father in 2020

A Langley man who confessed to killing three members of his family will face a judge on Friday morning in B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster.

A sentencing hearing for Kia Ebrahimian is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Dec. 16.

Ebrahimian killed his mother Tatiana Bazyar, his brother Befrin Ebrahimian, and his step-father Francesco Zangrilli in their house on Wakefield Drive in the Langley Meadows neighbourhood. Ebrahimian was found in the backyard by first responders as the house went up in flames on June 13, 2020.

After being held in custody for two years, Ebrahimian’s trial began in September.

The murders appear to have been sparked by a conflict between Ebrahimian and Befrin, who was a transgender man who had completed gender reassignment surgery, according to Crown prosecutor Michael Fortino.

Ebrahimian and his brother had been clashing since Ebrahimian had moved back into the house in the spring of 2020.

On the first day of the trial, Fortino said that there had already been multiple calls to the Langley RCMP by Zangrilli over Ebrahimian’s behaviour.

Zangrilli was on the phone with police that afternoon, having called the non-emergency line, when screaming was heard in the background and a fire alarm went off.

At issue in the trial was whether Ebrahimian was a “rational actor, who was able to form the intent of murder,” Fortino said.

But on Oct. 3, Ebrahimian changed his plea to guilty of three counts of second degree murder.

Having pleaded guilty to second degree murder, Ebrahimian will automatically receive a life sentence in prison. The only issue is when he can first apply for parole. In second degree murder cases, judges can set parole eligibility as low as ten years, or as high as 25 years.

Parole eligibility does not mean automatic release from prison.

READ MORE: Langley triple murder trial opens with playback of call to police

READ MORE: Killer changes plea to guilty in triple murder of Langley family

Have a story tip? Email: matthew.claxton@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CourtIHITLangleymurderTriple Murder

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Daughters say escaped inmate guilty verdict won’t bring murdered B.C. father back
Next story
‘Major breach’ of B.C. health-care data could happen without anyone noticing: report

Just Posted

Send details about Langley events and activities related to the holiday season to datebook@langleyadvancetimes.com. (Black Press Media files)
CHRISTMAS FUN: Langley offers lots of holiday activities on the last weekend before Christmas 2022

A Google Maps view of the former Otter Co-op silos was taken a few months before they were demolished. (July 2022 Google Street View)
VIDEO: After close to 60 years, ‘iconic’ Milner silos are demolished

A statue of justice outside of the New Westminster courthouse. (Black Press Media files)
Sentencing hearing for Langley triple-murderer begins Friday

St. Joseph’s Deacon Dan Ritchie confirmed that church is returning with its annual community dinner for the first-time post-COVID. (Langley Advance Times files)
Langley church returns with annual community dinner

Pop-up banner image