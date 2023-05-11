RCMP shoulder patch. (Black Press Media files)

Serial groper hunted by Langley RCMP

Same person may be behind three recent incidents

Three women have been groped in public in Langley in recent weeks, and RCMP investigators believe the assaults may be linked.

In each case, the women were approached from behind and the suspect touched them inappropriately.

The first incident happened on April 20, around 7:50 a.m. near 201st Street and 64th Avenue, said Cpl. Craig van Herk, spokesperson for the Langley RCMP.

The second incident took place in Walnut Grove, on April 25 at 7:40 a.m. around 199A Street and 96th Avenue.

The third incident was on May 4, just after 8:40 a.m. in the vicinity of 200th Street and 64th Avenue.

In each case, the women either screamed, or shoved the suspect away, and then reported the incidents to police quickly.

“These three victims did everything right by protecting themselves and reporting the incidents to police right away,” said van Herk. “We are working at identifying the suspect but also want to encourage the public to report similar incidents to police as soon as possible.”

Langley’s General Investigation Section has taken on the case and is looking for the suspect.

Anyone with information on the groper, or who has experienced or seen similar incidents, should call the Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200.

READ ALSO: Aldergrove 'intern pastor' charged after police catch him in alleged indecent act in Abbotsford park

READ ALSO: Women inappropriately touched in two groping incidents: RCMP

Have a story tip? Email: matthew.claxton@langleyadvancetimes.com

LangleyLangley RCMPsexual assault

Pop-up banner image