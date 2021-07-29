A series of earthquakes struck off the Alaska coast starting late July 28 and continued into July 29. (United States Geological Survey map)

A series of earthquakes struck off the Alaska coast starting late July 28 and continued into July 29. (United States Geological Survey map)

UPDATE: 57 earthquakes detected off Alaska peninsula following 8.2-magnitude quake Wednesday night

No tsunami warning in effect

A series of earthquakes has been shaking the Alaska peninsula since late Wednesday night and into early Thursday morning.

An 8.2-magnitude quake struck 104 kilometers southeast of Perryville, Alaska, at 11:15 p.m. on Wednesday, according to United States Geological Survey. It was followed almost four minutes later by a 6.1-magnitude earthquake 114 km from Perryville and a 5.9 quake 119 km from Chignik four minutes after that.

As of 6:17 a.m. July 29, a total of 57 earthquakes have been detected near the Alaska peninsula following that initial 8.2 quake Wednesday night. The aftershocks ranged in magnitude from 2.6 to 6.1 with most sitting around 4.

There is no active tsunami warning for the area or B.C.

More to come.

