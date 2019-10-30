Emergency crews arrived to the accident site at 5:30 p.m. and CPR was seen being performed. (Curtis Kreklau photo.)

UPDATE: Motorcyclist killed in bridge collision with pick-up truck in Mission

Highway for several hours Tuesday night due to crash

A collision between between a motorcyclist and a pick-up truck on Mission’s Dewdney Bridge Tuesday night has left one man dead.

The bridge was closed for several hours last night due to the crash.

Emergency crews arrived on scene at around 5:30 p.m. The motorcycle rider had serious injuries and CPR was seen being performed.

BC Coroners Service has confirmed the motorcyclist, a man described as being in his 50s, died as a result of the crash.

“I can confirm the coroner service is in the very early stages of its investigation,” said Andy Watson, communications manager for BC Coroners Service.

Black Press Media has reached out to the Mission RCMP for further details.

More to come.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Activist Thunberg declines climate prize, urges more action
Next story
VIDEO: Cow escapee chased down on Highway 1

Just Posted

Aldergrove marijuana greenhouse owner aims at European market

Canopy Growth marijuana cultivator anniunces plans to develop and sell cannabis medicines overseas

VIDEO: Volleyball champs crowned at Langley District tournament

LCS Grade 8 boys overcome jitters to take gold, LCS girls win top spot again

Fort Langley entrepreneur offers free seminars for small business owners

A series of workshops will be hosted by industry experts that include website design and accounting

Langley art lovers invited to come paint the town red

Fort Gallery holds annual gala fundraiser on Saturday, Nov. 2 at Fort Langley Community Hall.

VIDEO: Trinity Western University women’s soccer team makes CW finals

Langley-based Spartans to make the trip for the 16th year in a row

Serious collision between motorcycle, pick-up truck closes highway in Mission for hours

Motorcyclist suffered serious injuries and CPR was seen being performed on scene

VIDEO: Cow escapee chased down on Highway 1

The cow tumbled out of the back of a trailer Tuesday while travelling westbound through Chilliwack

Activist Thunberg declines climate prize, urges more action

‘The climate movement does not need any more prizes,’ Thunberg says

Bank of Canada holds interest rate, warns economy’s resilience to be ‘tested’

Governor Stephen Poloz’s team is warning that the resilience of Canada’s economy will be increasingly tested

B.C. school trustees ask for provincial, federal help to end student vaping

Health minister says he’s planning new regulations that would be the first of their kind in Canada

B.C. parents blame medical negligence in toddler’s death

Petition to ask for medical errors to be tracked and no-fault compensation for victims

Universities in B.C. and Alberta to study mental and physical health of wildfire crews

University of Nortern B.C. and University of Alberta get funding from BC Wildfire Service

NDP blasted for ALC ruling that will force Abbotsford Women’s Centre to move

Agriculture minister cites reason for decision not mentioned in Agricultural Land Commission ruling

B.C. rescue asks for help saving dogs from freezing in remote Manitoba

Cold snap means dogs need to be taken to warmer areas

Most Read