The collision took place between a van and a black semi on Wednesday afternoon. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)

VIDEO: Serious crash on Haney Bypass in Maple Ridge closes both lanes

Collision reported between 227th Street and Burnett

Maple Ridge witnessed a serious crash Wednesday afternoon.

At around 12:20 p.m., a collision was reported on the Haney Bypass between 227th Street and Burnett. Five police cars, an ambulance and a fire truck responded to the incident and discovered a collision between a van and a large black semi.

“Ridge Meadows RCMP are investigating a two vehicle MVI that occurred on the Haney Bypass between Burnett Street and 227th Street. At this time it appears that a grey Mazda collided with a semi truck,” said Const. Julie Klaussner of the RCMP.

An air ambulance was called in, but was later called off as the incident involved a fatality.

“Sadly one person has died at scene,” confirmed Klaussner.

“At this time the investigation is still ongoing, and nothing is being ruled out as the cause of the collision.”

Ridge Meadows Serious Crime Unit and Integrated Collision Analyses Reconstruction Team are currently on scene investigating.

Traffic has been closed off both ways with a detour available at 227th Street for eastbound traffic. The roads are expected to remain closed while investigators continue with their investigation.

  • More to come as information is available.

