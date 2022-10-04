Setback delays opening of planned Meals on Wheel drop-in cafe in Aldergrove

In September, Langley Meals On Wheels Services Society Program Manager Barb Stack and Executive Director Shannon Woykin, had their picture taken at the under-construction coffee bar in the Aldergrove Community Station House kitchen in the 2900-block of 272nd Street, home of the charity’s planned cafe. In October, Woykin revealed an ‘unexpected delay’ was holding up completion. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) Volunteers Melinda Harrington (right) and Heather Barclay at work in the Aldergrove Community Station House kitchen in the 2900-block of 272nd Street that will prepare meals both for delivery, and for drop-in clients at Langley Meals On Wheels’ planned cafe. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) Some of the ingredients for Meals On Wheels clients and cafe customers will include fresh-grown vegetables from the garden in the front yard of the Aldergrove Community Station House in the 2900-block of 272nd Street, home of the charity’s planned ‘grab and go’ outlet. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

A planned drop-in cafe at the new home of Langley Meals On Wheels (MOW) in Aldergrove has suffered a setback.

On Monday, Oct. 3, Langley Meals On Wheels Services Society Executive Director Shannon Woykin described it as an “unexpected delay,” which saw work to renovate the former Milsean confectionery suddenly halted, just as it was nearing completion at Aldergrove Community Station House in the 2900-block of 272nd Street.

Woykin did not go into detail, other than indicating it was not an health issue.

While the society was originally hoping to have the cafe open by the end of October, “it might not be until December,” Woykin told the Langley Advance Times, depending on how quickly they can find someone able to finish the work.

Woykin issued a public invitation, to “any contractor who wants to give back to a charity,” to get in touch with Langley Meals On Wheels by calling 604-313-8074‬.

Despite the setback, preparations for the cafe are continuing, with the Sept. 19 hiring of chef Jessica Stoutenberg, who has experience opening new dine-in businesses, and will be preparing meals for delivery to Meals On Wheels clients along with developing the menu for the new cafe.

“She is a pastry chef, she is a foodie,” Workin enthused.

Once the renovations are completed and the necessary permits have been obtained, the cafe will operate as “walk-in, grab and go cafe” that will serve the meal of the day menu, along with a coffee bar offering cappuccinos and espressos.

Some ingredients will come from the vegetable garden beds recently installed out front by volunteers.

There are also plans for culinary teaching programs, allowing other service providers to run Food Safe programs, as well as teaching canning skills.

For more information about MOW, 604-533-1679 or email info@lmow.ca.

