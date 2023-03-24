Langley City has drawn up its first one-year plan to set priorities for the year ahead. Mayor Nathan Pachal explained it is part of a new approach to planning by a ‘new council.’ An adjustable ‘rolling’ five-year plan is pending. (Langley Advance Times files)

Langley City has drawn up its first one-year plan to set priorities for the year ahead. Mayor Nathan Pachal explained it is part of a new approach to planning by a ‘new council.’ An adjustable ‘rolling’ five-year plan is pending. (Langley Advance Times files)

Setting short-term priorities aims at immediate issues while continuing work on long-range plans

For the year ahead, Langley City Council and staff have developed the City’s first one-year plan.

It’s a list of priorities for the year ahead that includes a review of the City’s financial planning process; assessing potential risks posed by “political, economic, social, and environmental changes and uncertainty;” a review and update of the current Tenant Relocation Policy to assist renters displaced by development; and working with other involved parties to address homelessness, public safety and other issues.

It also calls on the City to “remain focused on completing previous strategic initiatives” such as preparing for SkyTrain’s arrival, and the overhaul of the aging Fraser Highway One-Way and its century-old infrastructure.

Details were released on Monday, March 20.

Mayor Nathan Pachal explained it is part of a new approach to planning by a “new council” that combines short-term with longer-range planning, one that will provide continuing updates for residents through a variety of measures.

Priorities for the one-year action plan were set during a workshop at the beginning of year involving council members and senior City staff.

“The goal of the workshop was to confirm and agree on “key” council priorities and expectations, establish how the plan will remain current, and develop a plan to communicate with the public about its progress,” said Mayor Pachal.

That includes using community newsletters, community meetings, public notices, monthly e-newsletters, advertisements, social media, postcards, and the City’s website.

Also in the works, and also another first for the City is a five-year “rolling” strategic plan, which will be revealed in the near future, which will be designed to be adjustable as needed.

“Every year, evaluate,” Pachal told the Langley Advance Times.

