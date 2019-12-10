Seven arrested in 20-man fight between rival gangs in Vancouver

Seven men were arrested but have since been released with no charges filed

A 20-man brawl that left four with stab wounds in Vancouver this weekend was the result of a dispute between two gangs, Vancouver police said Tuesday.

The fight, which broke out in Yaletown around 2:30 a.m. Sunday, started when gangster got into an “altercation” inside a restaurant that spilled onto the street.

Seven men were arrested but have since been released with no charges filed. However, police said the investigation is ongoing and they expect charges will be laid.

Anyone with information about this incident, or cell phone video of the fight, is asked to call the Vancouver police at 604-717-2541 or if they wish to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ MORE: Four men in hospital after early morning Vancouver stabbing

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.