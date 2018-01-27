A BC Hydro crew works on a downed power line on 240 Street near 32 Avenue Saturday morning. Dan Ferguson Langley Times

VIDEO: Hundreds lose power in Langley

Lines were “melted”

An estimated 242 B.C. Hydro customers lost power early Saturday morning because of a downed power line.

Hydro reported the lights went out around 3:16 a.m. in an area west of 248 Street, north of 24 Avenue, south of 40 Avenue and east of 232 Street, and were expected to be back on by 8:30 a.m.

A member of the crew working on the power line told The Times a fallen tree branch had “melted”the power line.

Traffic was blocked off on 240 Street near 32 Avenue while the repairs were being carried out.


dan.ferguson@langleytimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Two storms headed to the Interior

Just Posted

Several hundred in Langley without power

Lines were “melted”

Stealth begin back-to-back series in Denver

Vancouver will be looking to avenge its home opener loss against the Colorado Mammoth.

Langley libraries mark Family Literacy Day today

Book giveaways and events happening at Fraser Valley locations today (Jan. 27)

Otter Co-op added as title sponsor of Aldergrove Credit Union Community Centre

Company is contributing $250,000 to the new facility

Former Rivermen captain up for humanitarian award

Mitch McClain spent two seasons in Langley playing junior A for the Rivermen

First Nations return donations, anti-Site C stakes to B.C. government

Treaty 8 Chiefs say Premier John Horgan and other cabinet ministers betrayed their commitment

Two storms headed to the Interior

Snowfall warnings are in effect Saturday for the Shuswap and Coquihalla highway

Einarson captures Scotties berth in wild card game

Three teams from Manitoba contend for curling national championship in Penticton

The 20 best places to visit in Canada for 2018: Go north — way north

Top travel writers from vacay.ca describe this year’s picks for Canadian travel

VIDEO: Giants work overtime before falling to 4-3 to Victoria Royals

Vancouver earns OT point with last-minute goal but lose in extra time at LEC

Marijuana dispensary raided in B.C. Interior

One person arrested, undisclosed amount of cannabis products seized

‘Shepherd chewed off foot to escape trap’

Pet returns to Maple Ridge home with gruesome injury

More than 2,500 cases of beer stolen from Delta business

Police are looking for witnesses after someone drove off with a trailer full of Coors Light

Operator of national trampoline park chain reacts to Richmond tragedy

Parks have numerous safety standards, but users must sign an injury waiver

Most Read