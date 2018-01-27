VIDEO: Hundreds lose power in Langley

A BC Hydro crew works on a downed power line on 240 Street near 32 Avenue Saturday morning. Dan Ferguson Langley Times

An estimated 242 B.C. Hydro customers lost power early Saturday morning because of a downed power line.

Hydro reported the lights went out around 3:16 a.m. in an area west of 248 Street, north of 24 Avenue, south of 40 Avenue and east of 232 Street, and were expected to be back on by 8:30 a.m.

A member of the crew working on the power line told The Times a fallen tree branch had “melted”the power line.

Traffic was blocked off on 240 Street near 32 Avenue while the repairs were being carried out.



dan.ferguson@langleytimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter