Cato Monteith took this photo of a lightning strike during a storm over the community of Barriere on Tuesday, June 28. (Cato Montieth photo)

Cato Monteith took this photo of a lightning strike during a storm over the community of Barriere on Tuesday, June 28. (Cato Montieth photo)

Severe thunderstorm warning in place for parts of B.C.

Environment Canada reminds residents ‘when thunder roars stay indoors’

A severe thunderstorm watch is in place for several parts of B.C.

The watch is in place for the Peace River region, Bulkley Valley and the Lakes District, Cariboo, Chilcotin, East Kootenay, Elk Valley, Kootenay Lake, Prince George and Stuart-Nechako.

Environment and Climate Change Canada said that conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms in those areas that can produce strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy.

Residents are urged to stay indoors to prevent injury from lightning strikes.

Thunderstorms also bring increased risk of wildfires. In an update provided on Thursday (July 7), B.C. Wildfire Service lead forecaster, Matt MacDonald said that 11 new fires in the northwest fire centre were sparked by lighting recently.

At the same time, the Nechako and Chilcotin Rivers are under a flood watch, the Quesnel river is under flood warning, and high streamflow advisories are in place for the Kootenays and North Thompson.

READ MORE: B.C. wildfire season off to a slow start, more ignitions anticipated in July

@SchislerCole
cole.schisler@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Keeping your yard clean of debris can help prevent wildlife fatalities: WildSafeBC

Just Posted

A Langley Starbucks is one of two on Fraser Highway that have unionized in the last month. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
Starbucks coffee shops unionize in Langley, Surrey

Movie-goers enjoy a family-friendly movie on the big screen while floating in the Breaker Bay wave pool. (Special to The Star)
With COVID restrictions eased, Aldergrove prepares to beat heat at waterpark

Langley’s Kyle King and Dustin 254 won the $20,000 Grand Prix 1.40m Sunday afternoon (July 3) at Thunderbird Show Park. (tbird/Quinn Saunders)
Langley’s Kyle King wins Grand Prix at Thunderbird Show Park

Langley Township firefighters had to evacuate a Willoughby building on Thursday, July 7 after a gas leak. (Langley Advance Times files)
Gas leak forces evacuation of Langley apartment block – stove left on