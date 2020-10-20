Investigators work at the Sagmoen farm in Silver Creek. - Image credit: Observer file photo.

Sex workers allegedly called to farm of Okanagan man convicted of assault, RCMP investigating

Curtis Sagmoen, convicted in relation to assault of sex trade workers, is prohibited from soliciting escorts

Vernon police are investigating after people linked to the sex trade were reported nearby Curtis Sagmoen’s North Okanagan family property Oct. 15.

Sagmoen, 39, has been convicted multiple times in relation to assaults involving sex trade workers and is prohibited from soliciting the services of those in the industry.

A member of the public reported suspicious activity in the rural area Thursday, Oct. 15, and when Vernon North Okanagan RCMP arrived, people in a suspicious vehicle parked near a residence in the 2000 block of Salmon River Road were spoken to around 8 a.m.

“Our investigation determined the people associated with the vehicle were connected to the sex trade and their services were requested in the area,” media officer Const. Chris Terleski said. “Police are currently investigating the incident.”

In February 2020, Sagmoen was found guilty of assault causing bodily harm in an incident that dates back to Aug. 10, 2017. In her testimony, the complainant said Sagmoen hit her with his ATV after inviting her to the Salmon River Road property. She suffered a concussion, fractured tailbone and road rash among other injuries.

In December, Sagmoen was found guilty of threatening a different sex worker with a firearm in August 2017, weeks before the incident involving the ATV.

He was released on those charges on time served but was given 36 months probation in June with strict conditions prohibiting him from accessing websites advertising escort or dating services, bans on drugs and alcohol and leaving the province without permission. Sagmoen also faces a 10-year weapons prohibition and he must reside at the family property.

The Salmon River Road property became the subject of an exhaustive search in the fall of 2017. The search uncovered the remains of 18-year-old Traci Genereaux. No charges have been laid in connection with Genereaux’s death.

In an unrelated case, stemming from a 2013 incident in Maple Ridge, Sagmoen served 30 days in jail and two years’ probation in February 2019 after pleading guilty to assault.

Anyone with information or anyone who has received a request to attend the area for sexual services, please contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at (250) 545-7171.

