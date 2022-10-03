A sex trade worker is pictured in downtown Vancouver on June, 3, 2014. An alliance of sex worker rights groups is in Ontario Superior Court today asking for several sections of the Criminal Code to be deemed unconstitutional. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

A sex trade worker is pictured in downtown Vancouver on June, 3, 2014. An alliance of sex worker rights groups is in Ontario Superior Court today asking for several sections of the Criminal Code to be deemed unconstitutional. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Sex workers challenging criminal laws in court, citing Charter violation

Case argues laws that criminalize advertising sexual services violate workers’ Charter rights

An alliance of sex worker rights groups is in Ontario Superior Court today asking for several sections of the Criminal Code to be deemed unconstitutional.

The Canadian Alliance for Sex Work Law Reform says sections of the law that criminalize advertising sexual services and communicating to buy or sell sexual services violate workers’ Charter rights.

Group coordinator Jenn Clamen says it also forces sex workers to work in unsafe, isolated conditions.

She says there shouldn’t be any criminal laws specific to sex work, and has dozens of recommendations to create a more regulated industry.

The Supreme Court of Canada struck down the prohibition on prostitution in 2013, saying the laws were disproportionate and overbroad.

But advocacy groups maintain the laws that were later put in place by the Harper government have failed to make things better for sex workers.

RELATED: Sex assault crimes increasing: Kelowna outreach program logs graphic case

Law and justice

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Family looks for answers into death of young Indigenous man in Williams Lake RCMP cells
Next story
B.C. teacher suspended after showing Halloween prank video with fake decapitations

Just Posted

Langley RCMP are investigating after an 84-year-old man was hit by a car driven by a 17-year-old in Brookswood on Sunday afternoon. (Curtis Kreklau, South Fraser News Services/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
Elderly pedestrian hit by teenaged driver in Langley

Have an opinion you’d like to share? Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or the postal service. (Black Press Media files)
LETTER: Langley counsellor’s death has family thinking about the impact he had

Langley golfer Chloe Tran opened both the season and her collegiate career by winning women’s golf player of the week at the True North Classic in Richmond Sept 12-13. (Wilson Wong/Simon Fraser Red Leafs)
Langley’s Chloe Tran launches collegiate career by taking GNAC golfer of the week award

Send your letter to the editor via email to news@langleyadvancetimes.com and include your first and last name, address, and phone number. (Black Press Media files)
LETTER: Langley City senior calls on wealthy, unions, and churches to help solve homelessness

Pop-up banner image