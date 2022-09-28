Shakira to stand trial on tax fraud charges in Spain

Shakira has been ordered to stand trial on 2018 allegations the pop star had not paid $13.9 million in taxes she owed between 2012 and 2014.

Reports say that on Sept. 27, a Spanish judge approved a trial on six counts of tax fraud tied to allegations that Shakira spent most of her time in Spain during those years and owes taxes to the country despite having an official residence in the Bahamas.

The singer, who rejected a deal to avoid trial, has adamantly denied any wrongdoing. Her PR firm maintains that she’s paid everything she owes and another $2.8 million in interest.

If she is found guilty, Shakira faces a possible eight-year prison sentence and a large fine.

The court in which she will stand trial is located in Esplugues de Llobregat. A trial date has yet to be set.

