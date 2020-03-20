Shaw and TELUS have waived overage charges to help Canadians stay virtually connected during a coronavirus outbreak. (Afif Kusuma/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Shaw and TELUS relax rules to keep Canadians connected during pandemic

Langley instructor asks internet companies do more for students

Canada’s internet providers have relaxed their rules to keep people better connected during the pandemic.

To support Canadians Shaw is giving complimentary access to its Shaw Go Wifi network hotspots, whether they are a customer or not, the company said in a statement.

VIDEO: Murrayville kids share tips on how to spend time at home during COVID-19 crisis

“We also do not have data caps on our internet plans so that whether you need to work from home or connect with loved ones, you can do so without restrictions,” the statement continued.

To find a Shaw wifi hotspot visit their website here: shaw.ca/internet/wifi.

“The crisis posed by the threatened spread of the virus has also revealed how much we all rely on our connectivity – whether to stay connected to our workplace, get in touch with friends and family, or to keep our families informed and entertained,” Shaw’s statement read.

All Shaw retail stores across Canada are temporarily closed, but customers can still contact the telecommunications company by phone or online.

Langley doctors now able to refer patients to COVID-19 testing clinics

Similarly, TELUS corporate stores and mall kiosks across the country are temporarily closed but select stores remain open.

It is recommended to call ahead to learn if a local TELUS store remains open. Locations can be searched here: stores.telus.com.

Until the end of April TELUS is waiving home internet overage charges for customers who are not on unlimited data plans, according to the company’s website.

On Thursday (March 19) they announced they would waive roaming fees to those “customers traveling or trying to find their way home to Canada.”

But despite these measure a Langley School District instructor is calling on the telecommunications companies to do more.

“We need businesses like Shaw and TELUS to step up and help out families who currently do not have access to internet so we can ensure all children are able to participate in continuous learning at Langley schools and other districts in B.C.,” Dawne Tomlinson on social media.

The province announced Tuesday (March 17) all B.C. schools Kindergarten to Grade 12 will be suspended indefinitely due to COVID-19.

But TELUS is trying to do its part to stifle the spread of the virus.

The company is using virtual care to help British Columbians connect with a licensed physician.

“Babylon by TELUS Health is a free app that allows you to receive virtual health care from your phone, without leaving the house,” the company’s website explains.

Babylon by TELUS Health can be downloaded in the Google Play store and Apple Store.

COVID-19: BC Parks to suspend camping, access to some facilities

Most Read