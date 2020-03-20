Shaw and TELUS relax rules to keep Canadians connected during pandemic

Shaw and TELUS have waived overage charges to help Canadians stay virtually connected during a coronavirus outbreak. (Afif Kusuma/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Canada’s internet providers have relaxed their rules to keep people better connected during the pandemic.

To support Canadians Shaw is giving complimentary access to its Shaw Go Wifi network hotspots, whether they are a customer or not, the company said in a statement.

“We also do not have data caps on our internet plans so that whether you need to work from home or connect with loved ones, you can do so without restrictions,” the statement continued.

To find a Shaw wifi hotspot visit their website here: shaw.ca/internet/wifi.

How Shaw is responding and keeping you connected during COVID-19. https://t.co/dysFY3x7Hz pic.twitter.com/RHHcDnU8ks — Shaw Communications (@ShawInfo) March 14, 2020

“The crisis posed by the threatened spread of the virus has also revealed how much we all rely on our connectivity – whether to stay connected to our workplace, get in touch with friends and family, or to keep our families informed and entertained,” Shaw’s statement read.

All Shaw retail stores across Canada are temporarily closed, but customers can still contact the telecommunications company by phone or online.

Similarly, TELUS corporate stores and mall kiosks across the country are temporarily closed but select stores remain open.

It is recommended to call ahead to learn if a local TELUS store remains open. Locations can be searched here: stores.telus.com.

Until the end of April TELUS is waiving home internet overage charges for customers who are not on unlimited data plans, according to the company’s website.

Our hearts are with our community. To support, we’re waiving home Internet overages in Canada and roaming charges for those stranded outside North America, until end of April. Contact @TELUSSupport for assistance. #CoronaVirusCanada #Covid19Canada #Covid19 https://t.co/r3qRk9emvW pic.twitter.com/xAMt2QXKWs — TELUS (@TELUS) March 15, 2020

On Thursday (March 19) they announced they would waive roaming fees to those “customers traveling or trying to find their way home to Canada.”

But despite these measure a Langley School District instructor is calling on the telecommunications companies to do more.

“We need businesses like Shaw and TELUS to step up and help out families who currently do not have access to internet so we can ensure all children are able to participate in continuous learning at Langley schools and other districts in B.C.,” Dawne Tomlinson on social media.

We need businesses like Shaw and Telus to step up and help out families who currently do not have access to internet so we can ensure all children are able to participate in continuous learning @LangleySchools and other Districts in B.C. PLEASE RT!!! @TELUS pic.twitter.com/7cKdDFPGZP — Dawne Tomlinson (@DawneTomlinson) March 19, 2020

The province announced Tuesday (March 17) all B.C. schools Kindergarten to Grade 12 will be suspended indefinitely due to COVID-19.

But TELUS is trying to do its part to stifle the spread of the virus.

The company is using virtual care to help British Columbians connect with a licensed physician.

“Babylon by TELUS Health is a free app that allows you to receive virtual health care from your phone, without leaving the house,” the company’s website explains.

Babylon by TELUS Health can be downloaded in the Google Play store and Apple Store.

