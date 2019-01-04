Lower Mainland woman to collect whopping $39.5-million lottery win today

Surrey woman, name not yet revealed, will pick up her cheque in Vancouver this afternoon

A Surrey woman is having a good day today.

A really good day.

The woman, whose name has not yet been revealed, will be in Vancouver this afternoon to pick up her cheque for a whopping $39.5 million after matching all seven numbers on the Dec. 28, 2018 Lotto Max draw on a ticket bought in South Delta.

The big hand-over is set for 1 p.m. at the BCLC (B.C. Lottery Corporation) Vancouver office.

Indeed, local lottery ticket buyers have fared well over the years.

In May 2013, Surrey resident Harry Black, 66, won $31.6 million on the 6/49. He scored a double win by buying two lottery tickets with the same numbers he’d been playing for 35 years. And in 2010, an $11 Lotto Max ticket bought in Fleetwood landed Surrey couple Derek and Francis $25 million, which at that time was a record-setting lottery prize win in B.C.

“We’ve had $50 million before,” said BCLC spokesman Evan Kelly.

Meantime, somebody has got to be wearing a long face today after running out the clock on a $1 million 6/49 prize ticket that was sold in Vancouver. Whoever bought that ticket didn’t make the 4:30 p.m. Jan. 3 deadline to collect.

“Fifty-two weeks and the clock ran out,” Kelly said.

More to come…



