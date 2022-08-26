Penticton RCMP are looking for a shirtless man who stole from a helicopter hangar on Aug. 26. (RCMP)

Penticton RCMP are looking for a shirtless man who stole from a helicopter hangar on Aug. 26. (RCMP)

Shirtless man breaks into Penticton airport; almost $30k in losses

RCMP are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect

The RCMP is asking for the public’s help in identifying a shirtless man who broke into a large helicopter hangar in Penticton and stole thousands of dollars worth of equipment.

The suspect, described as a man in his early to mid-40s with a large figure and curly hair, was caught on camera looking around the facility, going through storage and climbing into a helicopter.

Police say the hangar door was pried open, with the man taking a number of expensive pieces of equipment from the helicopter.

“As a result of the break-in and theft, the helicopter’s operations were impacted,” said Dayne Lyons from the RCMP. “The total losses are near $30,000.”

The man was shirtless while wearing black shorts and a blue baseball cap, police added. He has a goatee and some facial stubble.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the man is urged to call the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300.

READ MORE: Panel finds former Penticton massage therapist committed sexual misconduct

@lgllockhart
logan.lockhart@pentictonwesternnews.com

NewsPentictonRCMP

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Alaska Highway closed north of Fort St. John after fiery tanker truck crash
Next story
Keremeos Creek wildfire considered held, no longer ‘out of control’

Just Posted

Derby Reach Brae Island Park Association’s ambassador team helped construct and maintain wattle walls to prevent soil erosion. (Langley Advance Times files)
Volunteers needed for a three-day Langley Bog clean-up project

Cora Goodyear captured this picture of two sandhill cranes she spotted in a field off Allard Crescent earlier this month. The cranes, which she describes as a male and female, were calling out in unison, as Goodyear said they always do. “These cranes have a very loud trumpet-like (or rattle) call, which one can hear from quite a distance.” (Special to Langley Advance Times)
SHARE: Regular visitors to Allard Crescent fields

Langley Thunder player Jordan Magnuson defends against Nanaimo Timbermen opponent Zach Manns during Game 4 on Thursday, Aug. 25, at Frank Crane Arena. (Greg Sakaki/News Bulletin)
Nanaimo Timbermen win big against Langley to stay alive in lacrosse finals

Rich Coleman is running for Langley Township mayor in the Oct. 15, 2022 election, heading the Elevate Langley slate. (Elevate Langley)
Former B.C. solicitor general running for Langley Township mayor’s chair

Pop-up banner image