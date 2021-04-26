Shooting reported in Pitt Meadows, road closures in effect

Mounties have been called to Pitt Meadows Monday morning to investigate a report of a shooting.

Details are limited at this time, but Ridge Meadows RCMP have confirmed they are in the area of 122nd Avenue and 188th Street.

There are no injuries reported, according to RCMP.

Motorists can expect road closures in the area.

The News has reached out to Ridge Meadows RCMP for further details.

Police confirm they are investigating a shots fired call in the 188 & 122nd area of Pitt Meadows. Expect road closures. No injuries. Further updates as investigation continues. pic.twitter.com/C7qpZGsocP — Ridge Meadows RCMP (@RidgeRCMP) April 26, 2021

@JotiGrewal_

joti.grewal@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Pitt MeadowsRCMP