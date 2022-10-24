Shoppers invited to mall in Langley for charity shopping

Two of the most popular holiday season events are joining forces with the goal of making both more successful.

Holiday Glamorama on Nov. 19 is the annual charity shopping night at Willowbrook Shopping Centre and the wine festival put on by the Rotary Club of Langley Central.

Rotary had hosted the wine festival for more than 30 years before a couple of years of COVID impacts forced the change in direction.

Over those year, the event raised more than $1 million for local charities and non-profit organizations.

Charity shopping night has been a popular way for people looking for holiday sales and a fun night out to help local causes.

On Nov. 19, after the shopping centre closes, most businesses will offer exclusive promotions and a chance to win $20,000 worth of prizes. Holiday Glamorama starts at 7 p.m.

Aimed at raising funds for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Langley (BBBS) and Rotary Club of Langley Central, the ticketed event will also feature 20-plus wineries offering $1 samples, vendors with appetizers and holiday clothing, and of course the big man in red.

Entry ticket for this 19-plus event is $40 with separate charges to participate in contests and 50/50 draw. No children will be allowed to attend.

The funds will help BBBS run its mentoring programs, which support more than 400 children and youth in the community facing adversity.

“The funds raised through Willowbrook’s charity shopping night will be directly invested in our programs, connecting youth to essential mentoring relationships,” said Roslyn Henderson, executive director of Big Brothers Big Sisters Langley.

In the past, the event has raised about $30,000 for local charities and attracted about 1,000 shoppers.

But, this year, the goal is to set new records.

Nicole Lotz, the shopping mall’s marketing director, said the hope to cross the $60,000 mark this year and welcomes more than 120 volunteers to the team.

“We are really excited to welcome guests. It’s a great way for guests to kick off their holiday shopping and scope out the season’s must-have items all while knowing they are supporting a great cause. We are also looking forward to spoiling our guest list with their chance to win big,” she said, adding that here may be a Gucci necklace up for grabs.

To learn more and purchase tickets, people can visit www.shopwillowbrook.com/charityshoppingnight. Those interested in volunteering with BBBS, can learn more at langley.bigbrothersbigsisters.ca.

Willowbrook Shopping Mall is located at 19705 Fraser Hwy.

.

RELATED: VIDEO: Holiday spending expected to slump amid inflation

.

BC WinecharityCharity and DonationsLangleyRotary