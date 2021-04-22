‘Short change’ con artists hit Langley Walmart

Langley Mounties are looking for two women who used a “short change” con on tellers at the Langley Walmart. (Black Press Media files)

A pair of “short-change artists” have hit the Langley Walmart multiple times over a three-day period, netting hundreds of dollars with the simple fraud.

The short change con is an old one that periodically rears its head, according to Cpl. Holly Largy, spokesperson for the Langley RCMP.

In this case, the two suspects, both women, were buying small items using cash. The scam typically involves a large denomination bill, such as a $100 bill, said Largy.

After getting their change, the scammers quickly pocket some of the bills and then hand the rest back to the cashier, asking for it them to break it into smaller bills.

The clerk, not noticing the missing bills, hands over the full amount of the change in smaller bills.

“This process could be repeated several times and the suspects generally get away with $200 to $500 in cash before the employee catches on,” said Largy.

These suspects returned to Walmart multiple times over a three-day period, before the store realized what was happening and reported it to the Langley RCMP on April 9, Largy said.

Police are investigating this theft, and are asking store owners and manager to caution their staff to be on the lookout for the scheme.

Anyone with information on this or any other fraud can call the Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200.

