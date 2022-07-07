Shortages of many popular brands of baby formula are seen on a pharmacy shelf, Monday, May 16, 2022 in Montreal.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Shortages of many popular brands of baby formula are seen on a pharmacy shelf, Monday, May 16, 2022 in Montreal.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Shortage of specialized infant formula to continue through summer: Health Canada

Health Canada says there is no shortage of regular formula in Canada

Health Canada says the nationwide shortage of specialized baby formula is expected to continue throughout the summer.

The federal department says shipments of specialized formulas are expected to be available in pharmacies starting the first week of July, but supplies will continue to be limited.

The affected formulas are intended for infants with food allergies and some medical conditions.

Health Canada says there is no shortage of regular formula in Canada.

The shortage comes after a massive recall of contaminated formula in February led to the shutdown of Abbott Nutrition’s Michigan plant, where the formula had been produced.

Abbott Nutrition makes the popular Similac and Alimentum formula brands.

– The Canadian Press

Previous story
UPDATED: Eight current and former Nelson police officers under investigation for alleged racism
Next story
B.C. wildfire season off to a slow start, more ignitions anticipated in July

Just Posted

A Langley Starbucks is one of two on Fraser Highway that have unionized in the last month. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
Starbucks coffee shops unionize in Langley, Surrey

Movie-goers enjoy a family-friendly movie on the big screen while floating in the Breaker Bay wave pool. (Special to The Star)
With COVID restrictions eased, Aldergrove prepares to beat heat at waterpark

Langley’s Kyle King and Dustin 254 won the $20,000 Grand Prix 1.40m Sunday afternoon (July 3) at Thunderbird Show Park. (tbird/Quinn Saunders)
Langley’s Kyle King wins Grand Prix at Thunderbird Show Park

Langley Township firefighters had to evacuate a Willoughby building on Thursday, July 7 after a gas leak. (Langley Advance Times files)
Gas leak forces evacuation of Langley apartment block – stove left on