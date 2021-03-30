Shorter hours for online COVID vaccine booking as Fraser Health moves to provincial system

Online booking still available, just not during day with transition to ‘Get Vaccinated’ system

According to a press release, Fraser Health’s online booking tool is going through “important maintenance to ensure there is a comprehensive transition to the provincial online booking and registration system set to launch on April 6.” THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

Fraser Health’s digital booking system for COVID-19 vaccine appointments will be offline for a week during daytime hours as it transitions to a provincial online system.

It’s all part of move to join the provincial ‘Get Vaccinated’ online registration and booking system next week.

According to a press release sent out on Tuesday, March 30, the booking tool at fraserhealth.ca is undergoing “important maintenance to ensure there is a comprehensive transition to the provincial online booking and registration system set to launch on April 6.”

The new system will be up and running at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, April 6.

Maintenance to the online system only takes place during the day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., which means online booking can be done outside of those hours (from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m., for the most part).

From now until 7 a.m. on April 6, people who are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine can book their appointments one of two ways:

By phone: Between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. call the immunization booking phone line at 1-855-755-2455. (Holiday hours: The phone line will operate from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, April 2 and Monday, April 5).

Online: Between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m. people can access Fraser Health’s self-serve online booking tool at fraserhealth.ca/vaccinebooking. (Holiday hours: The online tool will operate from 5 p.m. to 9 a.m. on Friday, April 2 and Monday, April 5).

As of Monday, March 29 people aged 73 and older and Indigenous people age 55 and older can book a vaccine.

To date, Fraser Health has booked more than 222,000 immunization appointments.

“We acknowledge that people in our communities want to book appointments as quickly as they become eligible. We appreciate everyone’s patience as we schedule very sizeable populations into immunization appointments. We understand this transition coupled with high volumes has caused some challenges with people accessing the system,” said Fraser Health.

For more information about COVID-19, visit fraserhealth.ca/covid19.

