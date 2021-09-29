Shortreed Community Elementary seismic upgrades underway

Work is being funded through the province’s Seismic Mitigation Program

Shortreed’s seismic project is expected to be done by 2023. Students and staff will remain in school while construction is in progress. (Langley School District/Special to the Aldergrove Star)

Staff and students at Langley’s Shortreed Community Elementary can expect a structurally safer safer school coming soon, now that seismic upgrades are underway.

More than $8.9 million has been invested into Aldergrove school’s seismic upgrades by the government of British Columbia, said Langley East MLA Megan Dykeman.

“The seismic upgrade of Shortreed Elementary school in Aldergrove will enhance the safety and security of over 400 Langley children who attend… and those who work in our schools,” Dykeman said.

“As the former Langley board of education chair, I am very pleased at the progress our government is making toward achieving its goal of providing a safe learning environment for B.C.’s students and the dedicated educators and support staff upon which they depend.”

The Shortreed project is to be completed in early 2023.

Students and staff will be able to remain at the school while the upgrades are in progress.

Four portables will serve as a swing space on the site during construction.

There will be four extra portables that will be used as space for students during construction.

The school will continue to have enough capacity for 470 students, from kindergarten to Grade 5.

This investment is part of the province’s Seismic Mitigation Program, said Dykeman.

“The board appreciates the ministry’s support in helping create a safe learning environment for all students,” said Rod Ross, chair of the Langley school board.

“We are pleased to see the province making educational investments in our community.”

Since 2017, the province has announced work at 58 B.C. schools, impacting around 31,500 students.

RELATED: Langley Secondary revamp done in time for Thursday opening

RELATED: Construction begins on new Langley school for 555 students

Have a story tip? Email: newsroom@aldergrovestar.com



Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Langley School District