Shortreed students and families treated to breakfast by teachers

The Santa Breakfast is an annual tradition where kids get to meet Santa and eat flapjacks

The Wejr family was one of the hundreds of Aldergrove families who took part in this year’s Santa Breakfast at Shortreed Elementary School. (Sarah Grochowski photo)

A decades-old school continued its reign Friday (Dec. 6) morning, with Shortreed Elementary School teachers flipping flapjacks for their community.

For the staff and teachers, their morning started as early as 5 a.m. with setting tables, stringing decorations, brewing coffee, and mixing pancake batter.

Youth care worker Lindsay Romas manned the food bank donation table, which raised nearly $400 in donations for the local food bank.

Romas ans special education assistant Gail Macklin were two of the event’s main organizers.

For over 21 years, the annual Santa Breakfast has brightened the mornings of parents, students, and other friends of the school.

“It’s the one Santa Breakfast in Aldergrove that is put on by teachers and not by the PAC,” elaborated Parents Advisory Council (PAC) member Cashmere Roder.

“It’s so nice for us to be able to enjoy this one with our kids,” Roder said. “It’s really community-building.”

Last year around 400 plates of syrupy pancakes and sausages were served.

This year, the school topped that with over 500 enjoying a hearty meal to start their day.

Students lined up to get a picture with Santa, sporting Santa hats, reindeer antlers, and ugly Christmas sweaters. Some even brought their grandparents, aunts, and uncles to take part in the tradition.

“We also have a lot of past students that have gone onto middle school and high school that have come back,” Romas added.

Romas wore an elf getup and Macklin had a shirt showing Santa and Rudolph as “BFF’s.”

Romas’ two daughters, one a student at the school, were members of a jolly “recycling crew” that items of waste into different bins. They were led by Mr. Davidson as a part of the school’s zero-waste initiative.

Teachers lined the staff room and hallway, flipping pancakes that were collected and distributed back in the gym and to the plate of hungry kids.

“Everybody keeps coming,” Romas said.

“And if they come after the bell on normal school days and haven’t eaten, students are more than welcome to come in my office and eat breakfast.”

“It’s really important,” Romas said, highlighting that Shortreed’s breakfast club does similar work, but every morning during the school year.

Led by Seventh Day Adventist Church in the Valley’s Acts of Kindness (AOK) non-profit, a group of volunteers serve young students who “otherwise would not be able to eat breakfast,” Romas emphasized.

A few AOK workers from breakfast club even showed up to induldge in the pancake breakfast.

“They are amazing,” Macklin agreed.

Later in the day, Shortreed parents surprised school staff with treats in their lunch break.

Shortreed principal Chris Wejr lauded the school’s vibrant community.

“It was so good to see you all there,” Wejr posted online.