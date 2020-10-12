Leanne Burns took photos of a police incident in her Brookswood neighbourhood Sunday, Oct. 11 around midday.

Shot brings Langley RCMP to Brookswood Sunday afternoon

Someone reported being robbed and a shot being fired. Police are investigating.

The Langley RCMP is investigating a report of a shot fired in Brookswood Sunday.

The police were called about noon about a shot fired in the 2900 block of 202nd Street.

“They found one person who claimed they were a victim of robbery,” said Cpl. Stephen Weber.

The police could not find confirmation that there was a gun but a neighbour reported hearing a shot and a vehicle leaving the area. The police have been canvassing the neighbourhood

“We had our forensics attend the scene,” Weber said.

The investigation has been turned over to the Langley RCMP Major Crime Section. The vehicle of interest may be a silver or grey sedan.

Anyone with information on this incident who has not spoken to the RCMP is asked to contact the local detachment at 604-320-3200 (non-emergency phone number). To remain anonymous, use the CrimeStoppers tip line at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or by visiting www.solvecrime.ca

The police have been asking neighbours about security video. Anyone with dashcam video of the area around noon Sunday can also contact the police.

Most Read