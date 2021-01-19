Shots fired between speeding cars in Brookswood, Langley City

One or both cars were firing shots at the other in the middle of the night

Langley RCMP are looking for witnesses to an apparent shoot out between two vehicles in Langley City and Brookswood on Saturday morning. (Langley Advance Times files)

Residents in Langley City and Brookswood were awakened by gunfire as occupants of two cars engaged in an apparent gun battle in the early hours of Jan. 16, the RCMP said.

At about 12:30 a.m., witnesses called the RCMP to report gunshots coming from one or both of two vehicles that were headed south on 208th Street from 56th Avenue.

The first reports of shots fired came from around 48th Avenue on 208th Street, said Cpl. Holly Largy, spokesperson for the Langley RCMP.

Someone in at least one vehicle was shooting at the other, and it’s possible that shots were coming from both vehicles, Largy said. The vehicles were moving at a high rate of speed during the incident.

Then a second report, about 10 minutes later, reported more shots were fired near 200th Street and 40th Avenue in downtown Brookswood.

Mounties patrolled the area but couldn’t locate the vehicles, and the occupants have not been identified, Largy said.

“Shell casings were found in the area,” she said.

The vehicles are described as a dark coloured Dodge Ram two-door pickup, possibly with a short box, with no canopy, travelling with an older model silver-coloured SUV with possible bumper damage.

Police are looking for any witnesses, as well as anyone who may have dashcam footage or security camera footage of the roads around 208th and 200th Streets in the areas where the shots were heard.

There is no indication whether anyone in either vehicle was injured in the apparent shoot out.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200, or to leave an anonymous tip with CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or by visiting www.solvecrime.ca.

